Phore Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,057,214 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

