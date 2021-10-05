Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Petrofac stock opened at GBX 182.26 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £630.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.60.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
