Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 182.26 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £630.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.60.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

