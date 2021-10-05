Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of POFCY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

