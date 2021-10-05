Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,687 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $44,304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weibo by 1,420.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 361,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 682.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WB opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

