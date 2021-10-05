Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 1,061.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,950 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Advent Technologies worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,579,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,780,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.