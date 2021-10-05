Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 63.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,594,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.