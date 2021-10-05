Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,191 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 457,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

