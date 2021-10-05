Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $550.14 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $332.61 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.48 and a 200 day moving average of $615.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.