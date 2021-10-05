Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,499.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

