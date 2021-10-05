Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Up 67.0% in September

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,330 shares of company stock worth $174,374 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

PWOD opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

