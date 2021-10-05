Peel Hunt Upgrades Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FRNWF stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Future has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $49.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

