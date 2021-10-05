PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 2,462 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24.

PAYS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $381,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

