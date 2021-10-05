Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.61.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

