Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.80% of Patterson Companies worth $348,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after buying an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,006,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

