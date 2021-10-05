Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGOL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,155. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

