Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PGOL remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,155. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
