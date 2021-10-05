Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.40.

PKI stock opened at C$35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at C$74,484.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

