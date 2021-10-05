Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

