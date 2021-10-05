Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

