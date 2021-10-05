Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

