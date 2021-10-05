Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Airlines by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

UAL stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.