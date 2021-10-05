Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 607,380 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

