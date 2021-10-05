Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.