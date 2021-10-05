PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $79.01. 22,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,640. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.46 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

