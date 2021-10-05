Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

