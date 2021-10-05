Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,063. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

