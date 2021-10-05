Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

