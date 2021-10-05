Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNGTF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS RNGTF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

