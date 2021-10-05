Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $331.15 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.15 million and $95.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 923.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.38 or 0.08623425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00279342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

