Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.