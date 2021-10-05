Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ORZCF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Orezone Gold
