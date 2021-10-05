Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

