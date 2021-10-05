OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147,629.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.81 million and $147,629.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

