OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $1,270,050.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. 563,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

