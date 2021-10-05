Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NKE opened at $147.14 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

