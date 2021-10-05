Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

OMER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Omeros has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omeros by 140.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

