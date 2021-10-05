Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $1,726,236.46 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OLO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 1,168,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,527. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

