Oakhurst Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,830 Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

