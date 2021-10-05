nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

