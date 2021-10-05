Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BXMX stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.28. 214,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,406. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.