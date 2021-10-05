Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BXMX stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.28. 214,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,406. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
