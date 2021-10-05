Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.
NYSE NQP remained flat at $$14.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
