Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NQP remained flat at $$14.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

