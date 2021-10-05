Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE NUS opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

