Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck Sells 42,829 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVAX stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 4,578,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

