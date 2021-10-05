NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 32.8% in September

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.