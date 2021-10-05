NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $16.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 5,988,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 208,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 419,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.