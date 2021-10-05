NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,313 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.