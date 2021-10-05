NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

