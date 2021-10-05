NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 255 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

