NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

