Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

