nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

