NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $147.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.93. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

